Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Adecco Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AHEXY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.30. Adecco Group has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $27.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

