Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Sells $43,957.74 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $43,957.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at $778,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 671,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,356. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Truist Financial upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 696,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

