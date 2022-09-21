Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Sells $43,957.74 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $43,957.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at $778,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 671,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,356. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Truist Financial upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 696,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

