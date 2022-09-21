Aecon Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$660.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aecon Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.41.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

