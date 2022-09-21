Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,926.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00151213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00278249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00731163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

