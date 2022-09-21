Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. 1,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

