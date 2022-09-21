Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading Down 2.4%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Afterpay Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

About Afterpay



Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

