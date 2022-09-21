Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $129.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,410. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $174.35.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,539,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

