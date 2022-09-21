Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Agiliti Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,514. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
About Agiliti
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
