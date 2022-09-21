Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Update

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agiliti by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,514. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

