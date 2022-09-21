Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 132540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Agricultural Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:ACGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $25.79 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 7.18%. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Further Reading

