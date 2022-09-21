Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

