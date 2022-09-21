Akoin Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Akoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Akoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00124600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00476877 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00874486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Akoin Coin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. The official message board for Akoin is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.