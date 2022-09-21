Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,192 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 comprises about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 186,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the period.

RPD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. 1,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

