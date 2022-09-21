Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,952. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTA. Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.