Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,868 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology makes up approximately 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 4,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

