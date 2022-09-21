Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,122,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,851,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,579,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $90.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

