Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Lifted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 323,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,765. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

