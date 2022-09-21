Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $193.63. 65,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,357. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

