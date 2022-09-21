Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,209. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

