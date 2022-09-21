Allworth Financial LP Acquires 59,188 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,188 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.