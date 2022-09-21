Allworth Financial LP Acquires 8,193 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $97,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

