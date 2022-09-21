Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,535 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $550,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.

