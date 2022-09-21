Allworth Financial LP Has $17.04 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,498 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.40% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

