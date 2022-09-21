Allworth Financial LP Sells 109,916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,916 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

