Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.5% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Further Reading

