American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 48,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,223,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $24,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

