American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stake Lifted by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACG Wealth owned 0.06% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. 7,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,818. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

