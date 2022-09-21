American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.72 and its 200-day moving average is $162.37.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

