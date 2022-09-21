American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:ARL opened at $14.33 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

