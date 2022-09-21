Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,636 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 4.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Amgen worth $320,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

