Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.11

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 73614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $643.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 990,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

