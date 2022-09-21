Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $29.50

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.04 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 356,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,779,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.