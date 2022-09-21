Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $69.57

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

CUBI opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

