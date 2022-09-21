Analyzing Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) & SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kerry Group and SSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 SSP Group 1 3 4 0 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kerry Group presently has a consensus price target of $127.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Kerry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kerry Group is more favorable than SSP Group.

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and SSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.70 billion 1.95 $902.71 million N/A N/A SSP Group $1.14 billion 1.08 -$488.89 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Summary

Kerry Group beats SSP Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About SSP Group

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.