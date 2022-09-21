API3 Price Reaches $1.54 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. API3 has a total market cap of $87.36 million and $9.68 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00008238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00544069 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00885146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

