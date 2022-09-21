Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Down 6.8%

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 812,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,963,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Applied Blockchain Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Insider Activity

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $132,104 in the last 90 days. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

