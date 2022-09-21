Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Down 6.8%

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 812,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,963,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Applied Blockchain Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $132,104 in the last 90 days. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

