Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.09. 629,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

