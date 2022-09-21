Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $904.45

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 904.45 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 825 ($9.97). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 825 ($9.97), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 861.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 904.24. The stock has a market cap of £125.44 million and a PE ratio of 2,305.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

