Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,027,357 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,135.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.
FTC Solar Price Performance
NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 766,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
