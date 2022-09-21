Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,027,357 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,135.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 766,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The company had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

