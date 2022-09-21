Archer-Daniels-Midland Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,792 call options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 4,723 call options.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $87.57. 37,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

