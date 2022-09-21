Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of AMBP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
See Also
