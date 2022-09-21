Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMBP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

