Argon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,348.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Argon has a market capitalization of $113,990.68 and approximately $74,348.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 95,601,170 coins and its circulating supply is 92,852,538 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

