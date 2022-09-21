ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,993 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ARKK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. 448,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,374,576. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

