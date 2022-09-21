Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.40

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.40 and last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 7041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arkema from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.