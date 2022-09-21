Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.24. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,720. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.72 and its 200-day moving average is $167.66.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
