Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,427,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,327,000 after buying an additional 455,661 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 53,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

