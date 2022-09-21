Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,417. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.