Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 7,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 549.64% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

