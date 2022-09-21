Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Arteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,392 shares of company stock worth $278,079. Company insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $15,402,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $1,714,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

